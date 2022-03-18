Investment company watch

Unrealised gains on investment portfolio trebles to £11.9mn in first half to 31 December 2021

Net asset value (NAV) up 21 per cent to £46.6mn (84.7p a share) since 30 June 2021

25 per cent of stake in Exscientia sold for £6.1mn since half-year end

Interim results from investment company Frontier IP (FIPP:87p) are a clear vindication of the board’s strategy of providing commercialisation services to university spin-outs in return for ‘free equity’ stakes that can then be exited at healthy gains.

Not only has the Edinburgh-based company booked £11.9mn of gains on its £43.9mn equity portfolio – mainly as a result of the Nasdaq IPO of Exscientia (US:EXAI), a clinical-stage pharma technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to design new drugs – but Frontier has sold a quarter of its stake for £6.1mn since the half-year end, realising a gain of £2.8mn. When I initiated coverage on the shares, at 56p, Frontier’s shareholding in Exscientia was in the books for £5.16mn and I suggested it could be worth more than the UK company’s whole £28.2mn market capitalisation on an exit (Alpha Research: ‘A differentiated IP play’, 15 November 2019). I maintain that view.