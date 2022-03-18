Private Investor's Diary: Commodities exposure cushions against chaos

Difficult times. The build-up of Russian hostility and eventual invasion of Ukraine on 24 February has dominated markets. The western response, which started slowly, quickly gathered pace. NATO and EU members announced an impressive package of financial sanctions and support in the form of military equipment. It is too early to assess the eventual success of these sanctions, but the pain inflicted on the Russian economy will be huge. The rouble has collapsed, and already oil and other exports are being hit as Western customers stop buying. There will also be a price to pay in the West in terms of higher inflation – higher inflation in virtually every commodity from oil, though metals to food. Higher raw material prices will feed through to general inflation and act as a tax on consumption. Forecasts for economic growth are likely to be reduced, and in the short term, at least there will be pressure to increase interest rates.

As far as markets were concerned, equities were not the place to be in February. The Dax was off 6.5 per cent, closely followed by other Continental European markets. The CAC was off 4.9 per cent, and the FTSE MIB -4.8 per cent. The S&P 500 lost 3.1 per cent in the US and the Nasdaq 3.4 per cent. The high exposure of the FTSE All-Share to mining stocks helped it limit its fall to just 0.5 per cent.

Commodities performed well with nickel up 10.2 per cent, rhodium 7.1 per cent, copper 4.2 per cent, platinum 3.3 per cent and zinc 1.7 per cent. Brent crude was up 9.9 per cent, ending the month just short of $100 (£75.11) per barrel and its highest since 2014. It then spiked to $130 per barrel in early March. Gold did what it's supposed to do in nervous times. The gold price was up 5.8 per cent, but at $1920 per ounce, it is still some 8 per cent below its August 2020 high of $2075.