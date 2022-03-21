A blue-sky value tech play

It’s not often that you can buy into a fast-growing technology business on five times annual operating profits, but that’s what’s on offer at Aim-traded BigBlu Broadband (BBB: 58p), a provider of alternative superfast satellite, fixed wireless and 4G/5G broadband products.

Following the sale of its stake in Quickline (‘Targeting sky high returns, 31 August 2021), a business that is building fixed wireless access (FWA) networks to address the ‘digital divide’ in the UK, and a subsequent £26.1mn cash return (45p a share), BigBlu retains £7.6mn of loans and equity in Quickline, and net cash of £5.2mn. House broker finnCap estimates the £33.8mn market capitalised group is likely to receive £5mn of deferred cash consideration in the coming months, too. Admittedly, the forecast cash earn-out is less than the maximum of £10.1mn at the time of the disposal, the reason being the global shortage of microchips impacted the supply of 5G radio equipment and the milestones.

Effectively, BigBlu’s remaining businesses in Australia and Norway are in the price for £16mn even though they increased operating profit by 15 per cent to £3.2mn on revenue of £27.1mn in the 2021 financial year. It’s a valuation anomaly worth exploiting.