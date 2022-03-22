10 large caps with momentum

According to efficient market theory, share prices accurately reflect all the relevant available information about a company. What this arguably understates is the degree to which this information is based on a combination of probabilities and judgements about the future.

Three months ago, investors were spending a lot of time thinking about rising inflation. Today, they are still thinking about rising inflation, but with three months’ more data to ponder. In other words, risks can emerge unexpectedly and violently – as they did at the end of February – or gradually, slowly shifting the size of a risk or opportunity in the process.

In December, plenty of people thought energy prices would continue to rise into 2022, thereby pouring extra fuel on the inflationary fire and raising the prospect of higher interest rates. As two of the three largest companies in the FTSE 100, Shell (SHEL) and HSBC (HSBA) were arguably the most high-profile beneficiaries of this trend, and indeed had been in the prior three months as well.