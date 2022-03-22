Positioned for strong sustainable growth

Mid-single digit rise in both annual revenue and Ebitda to £63.9mn and £18.3mn, respectively

Annual free cash flow of £14mn

£21mn improvement in net cash to £2.6mn reflects high cash conversion and sale of non-core businesses

Dividend per share raised 5 per cent to 3p

Adjusted EPS of 10.5p forecast to rise to 12.4p in 2022

Fintel FNTL:225p), a provider of compliance, business and technology services to financial intermediaries, is accelerating the digitisation of its core business, increasing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue and converting more distribution partners to multi-year subscription agreements.

SaaS and subscription revenue is well on course to hit management’s 70 to 80 per cent target within the next couple of years, having increased by five percentage points to 65.7 per cent of the group’s core revenue of £52.2mn in 2021. The growth has partly been driven by higher software licence income from Fintel’s intermediary services division, which provides compliance and other business services to financial advisers, wealth managers and mortgage advisers.