Profit from cyber security

Pro-forma Ebitda (cash profit) doubles to $78mn on 89 per cent higher revenue of $231mn

Webselenese acquisition delivers 52 per cent organic revenue growth in 2021

$936mn acquisition of ExpressVPN completes in December 2021

20 per cent underlying growth in customer base to 6.5mn

Cybersecurity software provider Kape Technologies (KAPE: 403p) could not be better placed to exploit the ongoing 17 per cent annual growth in the digital and security privacy market. Digital data theft boomed during the pandemic and consumers now need to protect themselves from potential Russian cybersecurity threats, too.

Following the $936mn acquisition of ExpressVPN, a leading provider in the digital privacy space with more than 3m active users across 180 countries, and after factoring in 20 per cent growth in its customer base last year, around 47 per cent of Kape’s subscription revenue is derived from North America and 35 per cent from Europe. These are affluent regions that are key targets of online fraudsters, so it’s hardly surprising that adoption of Kape’s cybersecurity software (which protects data security and privacy against piracy and phishing attacks), and virtual private network (VPN) solutions (which encrypt and secure internet connections) have been rising strongly. Structural growth is driving consumer demand, too, such as double-digit annual growth in the number of personal internet of things (IoT) devices.