All aboard National Express's ESG play

Public transport is going to play an essential role if governments are to achieve their aims to reach net-zero emissions in the coming decades. Pre-pandemic, cars generated 70 per cent of the EU’s surface transport emissions. Local bus travel produces just 45 per cent of the emissions of the average petrol car.
- Focus on net-zero provides tailwinds
- Cheaply valued against forecast earnings
- Rising fuel prices makes cars more expensive
- Significant debt pile
- Likely to miss out on Stagecoach
- Rising wage inflation
Some think the solution to the carbon transport problem is electric cars for all. However, electric vehicles still need to be manufactured and then powered – often from carbon-intensive grids. In fact, travelling by an internal combustion engine coach produces fewer emissions than using an electric car. National Express (NEX) hopes to a key role in the transition to net zero and has used its recent full-year results to big up its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) credentials.