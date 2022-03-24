All aboard National Express's ESG play

Public transport is going to play an essential role if governments are to achieve their aims to reach net-zero emissions in the coming decades. Pre-pandemic, cars generated 70 per cent of the EU’s surface transport emissions. Local bus travel produces just 45 per cent of the emissions of the average petrol car.

IC TIP: Buy Tip style Value Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Focus on net-zero provides tailwinds

Cheaply valued against forecast earnings

Rising fuel prices makes cars more expensive Bear points Significant debt pile

Likely to miss out on Stagecoach

Rising wage inflation

Some think the solution to the carbon transport problem is electric cars for all. However, electric vehicles still need to be manufactured and then powered – often from carbon-intensive grids. In fact, travelling by an internal combustion engine coach produces fewer emissions than using an electric car. National Express (NEX) hopes to a key role in the transition to net zero and has used its recent full-year results to big up its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) credentials.