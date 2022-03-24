/
All aboard National Express's ESG play

The public transport group could be a big winner from net-zero ambitions
March 24, 2022

Public transport is going to play an essential role if governments are to achieve their aims to reach net-zero emissions in the coming decades. Pre-pandemic, cars generated 70 per cent of the EU’s surface transport emissions. Local bus travel produces just 45 per cent of the emissions of the average petrol car.

IC TIP: Buy
Tip style
Value
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Focus on net-zero provides tailwinds
  • Cheaply valued against forecast earnings
  • Rising fuel prices makes cars more expensive
Bear points
  • Significant debt pile
  • Likely to miss out on Stagecoach
  • Rising wage inflation

Some think the solution to the carbon transport problem is electric cars for all. However, electric vehicles still need to be manufactured and then powered – often from carbon-intensive grids. In fact, travelling by an internal combustion engine coach produces fewer emissions than using an electric car. National Express (NEX) hopes to a key role in the transition to net zero and has used its recent full-year results to big up its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) credentials.

