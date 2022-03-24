Corporate actions to lift Fresenius

Recent spikes in market volatility have served as a useful reminder of the importance of defensive, safe-haven assets in any portfolio. And in the hunt for security and value, investors could do worse than German medical equipment manufacturers – a sector renowned for its reliability and excellence, albeit one that requires careful navigation.
- About to undergo radical restructuring
- Valuable niche in biosimilars
- Losing the conglomerate discount should add value
- No guarantee of a buyer for FMC
- Debt pile
With that in mind, one of the more interesting (if slightly confusing) situations in European markets right now is the tangled relationship between Fresenius Medical Care (DE:FMC) and Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (DE:FRE). Our interest is in the latter, the parent company of a highly diversified medical devices and services conglomerate. Why Fresenius should interest investors now is that it is the latest in a long list of German conglomerates figuring out how to generate more value for their shareholders by restructuring their operations. There is a tacit admission, even within Germany’s notoriously conservative corporate culture, that persistently low share valuations and inefficiently deployed capital are no longer acceptable.