Corporate actions to lift Fresenius

Recent spikes in market volatility have served as a useful reminder of the importance of defensive, safe-haven assets in any portfolio. And in the hunt for security and value, investors could do worse than German medical equipment manufacturers – a sector renowned for its reliability and excellence, albeit one that requires careful navigation.

Tip style Value Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points About to undergo radical restructuring

Valuable niche in biosimilars

Losing the conglomerate discount should add value Bear points No guarantee of a buyer for FMC

Debt pile

With that in mind, one of the more interesting (if slightly confusing) situations in European markets right now is the tangled relationship between Fresenius Medical Care (DE:FMC) and Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (DE:FRE). Our interest is in the latter, the parent company of a highly diversified medical devices and services conglomerate. Why Fresenius should interest investors now is that it is the latest in a long list of German conglomerates figuring out how to generate more value for their shareholders by restructuring their operations. There is a tacit admission, even within Germany’s notoriously conservative corporate culture, that persistently low share valuations and inefficiently deployed capital are no longer acceptable.