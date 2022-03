CVS to sell 'The Vet' business

Has to consider how to grow

Shares in veterinary services company CVS (CVSG) had been on a rollercoaster ride prior to the half-year results, down by 37 per cent overall, because of an enforcement notice issued by the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) in relation to CVS’s potential acquisition of rival company 'The Vet'. The CMA seems minded to accept the undertaking by CVS to divest the entire business.