ideas farm

Ideas Farm: A valuation paradigm shift?

Who's for a zero-lag, low volatility, perceived Buffett price/earnings metric?
March 24, 2022
  • A potential replacement for PE
  • And an attempt to introduce “perceived earnings”
  • Lots of idea-generating content

Last month, a man named Jacques Cesar made a big claim. In a paper written for the consultancy Oliver Wyman, Cesar said he had discovered a valuation multiple which improved upon two metrics routinely used by investors: the trailing price/earnings (PE) ratio and its close cousin, the cyclically adjusted PE (or CAPE).

“The replacement of traditional PEs and the CAPE by this new, more powerful metric will be of interest to all professional equity market participants,” he confidently predicted.

