Profiting from soaring commodity prices

Analysts upgrade EPS estimates by 29 per cent and 37 per cent for 2022 and 2023 years

Hargreaves German subsidiary benefiting from soaring zinc and pig iron prices

Forward price/earnings (PE) ratio of 8 and 3.6 per cent dividend yield

1.1 times price-to-book value estimates at 31 May 2022

Surging commodity prices have driven yet another profit upgrade for Hargreaves Services (HSP:560p), a diversified industrial services group and brownfield land developer. In fact, this is the sixth time in the past 12 months that analysts have been forced to upgrade their earnings estimates.

That’s because German metals trading subsidiary, HRMS, is a key supplier of specialist raw materials to European customers in the steel, smelting, ferroalloy, limestone, and ceramic industries. In the six months to 30 November 2021, HRMS delivered a £9.3mn net profit on 80 per cent higher volumes of 750,000 tonnes. The strong momentum has continued into 2022, so much so that the board expect an even better second half outcome.