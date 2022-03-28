Bargain Shares: A trio of Ben Graham Value plays

· First-half operating profit of £1.9mn as revenue trebles to £4.6mn · Net cash of £1.7mn from operating activities · Pro-forma net cash of £19.3mn (17.6p a share) following post period-end windfarm acquisition · Analysts upgrade pre-tax profit estimates from £3.8mn to £6.4mn, rising to £7.6mn in 2022/23

Parkmead (PMG:51p), a well-capitalised UK and Netherlands focused energy group, is ideally positioned to profit from the European energy crisis and the UK government’s pressing need to improve the country’s energy security, too.

Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas prices more than trebled to an average of €73 per megawatt hour (MWh) in the second half of 2021, peaking at €160 per MWh earlier this month. This has had a dramatic impact on the profitability of the group’s unhedged low-cost onshore gas portfolio in the Netherlands. With the benefit of a low operating cost of $8.6 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), and average netbacks of $73 per boe, this business reported a gross profit of £3.8mn on revenue of £4.6mn in the latest six-month period.