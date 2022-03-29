On the results beat

Revenue up 23 per cent to £59.3mn delivers Ebitda of £3.2mn

Gross margin rises from 27 to 34 per cent

Net cash of £25.1mn prior to £3.6mn of post period end acquisitions

Cambridge-based Xaar (XAR:250p), a leader in the development of inkjet technology and maker of piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet printheads, returned to operating profit in second half of 2021 for first time since 2018. The recovery is gathering momentum, hence why the share price is up 492 per cent since I included the shares in my 2020 Bargain Shares portfolio.

Xaar’s go-to-market approach explains the 14 per cent increase in printhead sales last year, the division accounting for two-thirds of group revenue of £59.2mn. The robust growth has been delivered by refocusing the business on the value chain and customers, and marketing the technical and competitive advantages of the group’s bulk piezo product range to them. Since I initiated coverage two years ago, the number of customers adopting Xaar’s technology has surged, so much so that there will be 15 new printers launched this year with Xaar’s printheads, up from only six in 2020.