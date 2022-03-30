Delivering profitable growth

25 per cent rise in annual revenue to £119mn

Organic revenue growth of 6 per cent

Six percentage point decline in Ebitda margins

EPS edges up to 15.2p to support 6 per cent higher dividend of 8.35p

Isle of Man-based Strix (KETL:230p), a global leader in the manufacture and design of kettle safety controls and components for water heating and filtration products, has been reaping the benefits of the complementary acquisition of Vicenza-based LAICA in the autumn of 2019. The Italian company focuses on water purification (water jug filters, water dispensers, bottle and coffee machine filters) and the sale of small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

Strix delivered 25 per cent higher revenue of £119mn last year, including a £22.7mn contribution from LAICA which was mainly reflected in Strix’s appliance category (revenue up from £3.7mn to £12.9mn) and water category (revenue increased 82 per cent to £21.4mn). Analysts at Shore Capital estimate that LAICA accounted for between £4.5mn to £5mn of the group’s £33.7mn operating profit, a healthy return in relation to the consideration of €21mn (£17.6mn) in cash and shares paid to date and an estimated contingent earn-out of €6.9mn.