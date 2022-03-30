/
Eyeing up a soft commodity opportunity

Day trader Michael Taylor is keeping a close watch on a company benefiting from a spike in palm oil prices
March 30, 2022
  • Market bounce this week looks dubious
  • Commodities remain the place to seek opportunities
  • Palm oil producers riding rising CPO price

This article will be my final bi-weekly article. From now on, I’ll be writing a monthly column. This is because it’s getting harder to find quality trades. I have no wish to publish sub-quality content – many of the trades featured in this column have been profitable (although you can’t win every one) – and I’d like to write about my best ideas only. I’ll be in the first issue of every month. I do send a weekly email on trading tactics for subscribers to my website.

This week has proven eventful already. On Tuesday we saw huge sector rotation; commodity stocks such as Anglo American (AAL) and Glencore (GLEN) were down heavily, with the travel basket stocks such as airlines rising sharply. It has all the scent of a risk-on market.

