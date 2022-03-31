/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
ideas

CAML stays cool as metal markets heat up

A rarity as a longstanding income play on Aim, Central Asia Metals remains a compelling choice for investors
CAML stays cool as metal markets heat up
March 31, 2022

Metals markets are in turmoil right now. Even previously low-key commodities such as zinc are changing hands at prices a quarter above last year’s average price, while stockpiles of key industrial ingredients such as copper and nickel reach critically low levels. These supplies were already stretched before Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine. Now, with Russian exports curtailed, prices and uncertainty have shot up. 

IC TIP: Buy at 240p
Tip style
Income
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Low-cost, high-margin miner
  • Copper markets remain tight
  • Kazakhstan stable despite January protests
  • Consistent and improving dividend yield
Bear points
  • Mining change at Sasa poses risks
  • Kazakh-Russian bilateral alliance

Another impact of the war – a further increase in green spending to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian fossil fuel imports – adds to the investment case for copper and nickel, both of which are needed in large quantities for the energy transition. For investors with a long-term view, buying into companies with exposure to the metals rather than the metals themselves offers some yield and through multi-metal miners, diversification of risk. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data