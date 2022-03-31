Energean's long-awaited promise emerges

Energean (ENOG) is at a pivotal point in its history.
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
- Karish project set for Q3 gas
- $1bn in dividend payouts by 2025
- Contracts give steady earnings and cashflows
Bear points
- Debt rising
- Contract dispute
The gas-focused exploration and production company, which is listed in both London and Tel Aviv, is expected to double revenue this year and post over $1bn (£764mn) in pre-tax profit in 2023 – according to consensus analyst forecasts – as the business looks set to hit first production from its flagship Karish project later in 2022.