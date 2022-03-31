/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
ideas

Energean's long-awaited promise emerges

With a major project set to soon produce first gas, Energean’s long-term opportunity is starting to look real
Energean's long-awaited promise emerges
March 31, 2022

Energean (ENOG) is at a pivotal point in its history. 

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Karish project set for Q3 gas
  • $1bn in dividend payouts by 2025
  • Contracts give steady earnings and cashflows
Bear points
  • Debt rising
  • Contract dispute

The gas-focused exploration and production company, which is listed in both London and Tel Aviv, is expected to double revenue this year and post over $1bn (£764mn) in pre-tax profit in 2023 – according to consensus analyst forecasts – as the business looks set to hit first production from its flagship Karish project later in 2022.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data