Ideas Farm: Ahead of the curve

Two warning signs are flashing for investors

What to do with noise

Lots of idea-generating content

Well, that was a bruising first quarter for investors. Forced to digest surging inflation, geopolitical turmoil, spiking volatility, and the reassertion of gravity in high-priced growth stocks, hopes that this year’s equity markets would look anything like 2021 have long since faded.

With war in Ukraine still raging, and the flow of trade and commodities reconfiguring in unpredictable ways, the odds of a more benign spring look shaky. And despite the rally of recent weeks, investors were presented with two ominous signs for UK and US shares as March ended.