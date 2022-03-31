On the takeover beat

/
The terms of the merger between two beauty brands businesses are far too punchy in the current retail environment, says our small-cap expert
March 31, 2022

Seeking out companies in consolidating sectors can reap hefty rewards. Cybersecurity software provider Kape Technologies ( KAPE: 390p) being a case in point. Buoyed by a combination of organic growth and well-timed earnings accretive acquisitions that continue to deliver revenue and up-selling opportunities, Kape’s share price has risen by 714 per cent on the entry price in my 2017 Bargain Shares Portfolio.

I remain positive on the investment case (‘Profit from cyber security’, 22 March 2022), especially as analysts at Progressive Equity Research predict cumulative operating cash flow of $400mn (£305mn) (87p a share) will slash net debt to $39mn by the end of 2023, thus transferring the economic value held in the entity from debt to equity holders.

Aim-traded beauty brands business Brand Architekts (BAR: 92.5p), a constituent of my 2020 Bargain Share Portfolio, aims to deliver organic growth and reap the benefits of acquisitions, too. As part of this strategy, the £16mn market capitalisation company has just announced the £13.6mn merger with rival InnovaDerma (IDP). Combining the two operations is forecast to deliver £1.5mn-£1.75mn of annual cost synergies, mainly through reductions in staff and central overheads, and enhanced supply chain and direct-to-consumer relationships. Significant revenue synergies are expected, too.

