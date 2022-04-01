What are the best investments for giving our son a good start in life?

These investors want to grow their son's investments to give him a good financial start to adult life

They should explain to him what the purpose of the investments in his Jisa in the years leading up to his 18th birthday

Passive tracker funds could be a good low-cost way to invest over the long term

Reader Portfolio Jack 12 Description Jisa, Junior Sipp and investment account invested in funds, cash Objectives Grow savings and investments to put child in a strong financial position when he becomes an adult, add to Jisa and Junior Sipp each year, continue to invest for child after age 18, pass assets to child tax efficiently. Portfolio type Investing for children

Jack is age 12. His parents and grandparents want to give him a good start in adult life and continue to support him, so are building up savings and investments. After he was born, his parents invested the £250 received from the government at the time to start a Child Trust Fund. Since then, they have invested the maximum amount possible into this account each year, which they have transferred into a junior individual savings account (Jisa). They already fully use each of their own annual individual savings account (Isa) allowances.