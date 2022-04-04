Benchmark Portfolios: Risks that pay, risks that don't

Defensive stocks have had a bad start to the year, but they do well on average over the long run.

Some risks (such as those in value and high-beta stocks) do not pay off even in the long run.

So far, 2022 has been a bad year for almost all stock-pickers. Only 21 of 244 funds in Trustnet’s all companies unit trust sector have beaten Scottish Widows All-Share tracker – and most of those have been FTSE 100 trackers.

There’s a simple reason for this. Stock market indices, and hence tracker funds’ portfolios, are weighted by market capitalisation so Shell, with a market cap of £160bn, has almost 35 times the weighting of the biggest FTSE 250 stock (Unite). Which means that if a few big stocks outperform small ones, the All-Share index will outperform most stocks, with the result that most stock-pickers will underperform.