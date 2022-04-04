Seeking value opportunities

2021 adjusted pre-tax profit up 25 per cent to £9.1mn, ahead of £8.75mn analysts’ forecast

Trading in January and February 2022 ahead of forecasts and March 2022 in line

Investment in advanced supplier payments and new freight forwarding system impact working capital position

Braintree-based international freight management services group Xpediator (XPD: 45p) beat analysts' profit estimates for 2021, and the positive momentum has continued into the first quarter of 2022 in spite of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Operating from offices in the UK and central and eastern European (CEE) countries, Xpediator offers freight forwarding, logistics and warehousing, and transport services to more than 14,000 clients. Its CEE exposure is a key structural driver, hence why last year's operating profit in freight forwarding surged 42 per cent, accounting for 70 per cent of group profit pre-central overheads, with operations in both Bulgaria and Lithuania outperforming. In addition, franchised pallet freight network Pall-Ex Romania increased average monthly pallet volumes by 18 per cent.