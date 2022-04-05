Dogs of the FTSE 100

Passive investing is a relatively new phenomenon, and has spurred the widespread adoption of index funds and exchange traded funds in recent decades. But the idea of a stock market benchmark – against which passive and active equity strategies can be judged – has much older roots.

In fact, those roots trace back to 1884. That was the year the world’s first equity index, the Dow Jones Transportation Average, was created as a way for US investors to gauge the financial performance of the then-dominant railroad industry. Twelve years later it was joined by the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), initially comprised of a dozen stocks in sectors ranging from manufacturing to energy production, and lead smelting to cattle feeding.

In 1991, almost a century after its creation, the DJIA – or more colloquially ‘The Dow’ – had expanded to 30 companies. But it was still seen as a proxy for the health of the US economy, and a well-followed measure of equity returns. This ubiquity was also a big reason for the acclaim which greeted that year’s publication of Beating the Dow, in which fund manager Michael O’Higgins outlined one of the most famous stock-picking strategies of all time.