Future shock

High pay is not restricted to Britain’s largest companies. Zillah Byng-Thorne, the chief executive of Future (FUTR), a £3bn FTSE250 company, has received almost £35mn over the past five years. And its shareholders have protested in a big way.

Byng-Thorne became chief executive in April 2014 and proceeded to transform Future from a niche magazine publisher into a digital powerhouse that now reaches 432 million people a month though its websites, magazines, newsletters and social media. Her buy-and-build strategy involves “creating products and services that can be delivered across multiple channels… to optimise the monetisation of both our content and our loyal communities”. As the business has thrived, so has her pay – and investors have three main concerns.