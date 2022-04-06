Should we make our grandson a beneficiary of a Sipp?

Would it make sense to make our new grandson a beneficiary of my wife’s self-invested personal pension (Sipp) alongside our daughter and son? What do we need to think about generally when considering beneficiaries, assuming the Sipp holder dies aged over 75?

Kay Ingram, chartered financial planner, says:

It’s important to consider who will receive pension funds after the pension owner’s death as part of your overall financial and estate planning. Pension pots can’t be given away during an individual’s lifetime, but any funds not spent, at the date of death, can be left to others or charities. They aren’t part of the estate of the deceased and are usually free of inheritance tax (IHT).