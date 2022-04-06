/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
managing your money

Should we make our grandson a beneficiary of a Sipp?

What do Sipp investors need to consider when selecting potential beneficiaries for their pension pots?
Should we make our grandson a beneficiary of a Sipp?
April 6, 2022

Would it make sense to make our new grandson a beneficiary of my wife’s self-invested personal pension (Sipp) alongside our daughter and son? What do we need to think about generally when considering beneficiaries, assuming the Sipp holder dies aged over 75?

Kay Ingram, chartered financial planner, says:

It’s important to consider who will receive pension funds after the pension owner’s death as part of your overall financial and estate planning. Pension pots can’t be given away during an individual’s lifetime, but any funds not spent, at the date of death, can be left to others or charities. They aren’t part of the estate of the deceased and are usually free of inheritance tax (IHT).

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data