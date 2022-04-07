Coats is back in fashion

Those in search of threads, yarns and trims might visit a local haberdashery. The idea feels quaint in 2022, where sewing has largely been replaced by shopping. There is nothing quaint about thread manufacturing, however. The lucrative industry literally holds together swathes of the retail sector, and promises to be a reliable source of returns for investors.

IC TIP: Buy Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Convincing growth opportunities

Large market share

$50mn cost-saving drive

More demand for sustainable thread Bear points Tight US labour market

Inflationary pressures

Uxbridge-headquartered Coats (COA) might not be a household name, but it is the world’s leading manufacturer of threads, yarns, zips and trims. In the world of apparel and footwear, it has a 23 per cent market share, and is estimated to be over twice the size of its nearest thread competitor.