How to handle inflation in retirement

Increasing withdrawals from your portfolio to compensate for higher inflation can shrink the capital value faster

Draw from a cash reserve to make up the shortfall

Ensure your portfolio has enough assets that can outpace inflation

If you are retired, and have good pension provision and/or assets of a substantial value, you may not be overly concerned about recent increases in food and fuel prices. But high and rising inflation's impact on pension incomes, not to mention on assets such as shares and funds, means it’s important to try to limit the potential damage this can do to your retirement pot.

If you are drawing down a set amount each month from investments, rising prices might mean that this is no longer sufficient. On the other hand, increasing the amount you take each month, if this withdrawal is not derived from natural income such as dividends and bond coupons, will eat further into the capital value of your assets. With the current market volatility, increasing withdrawals is a particularly risky strategy because your investments' capital value is already likely to have fallen; selling additional chunks will shrink their value further. That increases the risk of running out of capital before the end of your life. Shrinking your capital base also means that you have fewer shares and units to pay out dividends.