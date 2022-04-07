Inflation's not the problem

inflation, meaning a rise in the general price level, is only a small problem

Our bigger problems are a transfer of real resources from dynamic sectors of the economy towards owners of oil and gas fields, and long-term rises in the costs of services

Inflation is not a big problem. What we should worry about are things that are associated with inflation but are not actually inflation.

Yes, this sounds strange. Inflation erodes the value of money and such is the power of compounding that even moderate inflation devalues money a lot over time. The gilt market is pricing in retail price index (RPI) inflation of 4.3 per cent a year over the next 10 years. Which means that, measured by the RPI, £1 today will be worth only 66p in 2032. Granted, most economists think the RPI is a bad measure of inflation, but the gilt market’s forecast implies that the consumer price index will rise 40 per cent over the next 10 years. That means that if you are spending £2,000 a month now you’ll need to spend £2,800 a month in 10 years’ time to have the same lifestyle.