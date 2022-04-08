/
How should my daughter invest her Lisa?

This investor is looking to buy a first home and save for retirement
April 8, 2022
By Chris Dillow and Adrian Lowcock
  • This investor wants to invest in a Lisa so she can buy a first home in 12-15 years
  • Long-term investors' portfolios should include some diversifying non-equity assets
  • She should reduce the number of holdings in her Sipp and focus on a few core holdings
Reader Portfolio
Sonia 18
Description

Cash, Sipp invested in funds and shares.

Objectives

Buy home in 12-15 years, open Lisa and contribute full annual amount each year, grow investments 3-5% a year.

Portfolio type
Investing for growth

Sonia is 18 and in her final year at school, and will start university in September. She has recently received funds worth £26,873 from a Child Trust Fund to which her father had been contributing since 2005. She is now going to open a lifetime individual savings account (Lisa) and contribute the full £4,000 a year allowance to it, with the aim of buying a home in 12 to 15 years. By then she should have completed her studies at university.

