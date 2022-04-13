Tap into a lowly rated high growth technology play

Trading ahead of analysts’ annual pre-tax profit forecasts of £2mn, up from £1.1mn in 2020/21

Net cash of £25mn (150p a share), up from £22.6mn at 30 September 2021

Strong forward order book stretching beyond 12 months

Maldon-based semiconductor chip designer and manufacturer CML Microsystems (CML:380p) is reaping the benefits of the strong secular drivers in its end markets. Following the strategic disposal of its solid-state storage division, CML is a pure-play on the high growth industrial communications market. Specifically, it provides integrated circuits to distributors and system integrators (Cobra, Hytera, Icom, Kenwood, Orbcomm and Sepura are all clients).

CML is not only leveraging its standing as a key supplier to many of the world's Tier 1 equipment manufacturers, but is well funded to accelerate growth in a market that is exhibiting secular growth mega trends. Key drivers are increasing demand for data to be transmitted faster and more securely, the upgrading of telecoms infrastructure, and the growing prevalence of private commercial wireless networks for voice and data communications linked to the industrial internet of things (IIoT). In data-centric markets, higher data throughput from terrestrial and satellite communications applications are required to meet the needs of the growing machine-to-machine (M2M) and IIoT market segments.