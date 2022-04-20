Bargain Shares: A trio of value plays

A recurring theme in my annual Bargain Shares Portfolios are companies with hidden balance sheet value. Of course, you need a catalyst to narrow the gap between a company’s market capitalisation and much higher sum-of-the-parts valuations.

That’s relevant right now because one of the constituents of this year’s portfolio, Tekcapital (TEK:32p), an investment company focused on food technology, autonomous vehicles, smart eyewear and respiratory medical devices, offers multiple share price catalysts.

Tekcapital’s share price trades 20 per cent below my net asset value (NAV) estimate of 40p using historic valuations at the last funding rounds of its investee companies. However, SP Angel calculates that the “true value of Tekcapital’s shares today is certainly at least 50p and in the near term is projected to be closer to 60p.”