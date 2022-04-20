How much more tax free cash can I take?

When I took my final salary pension in March 2020 I was offered £236,000 as a tax-free lump sum, but chose to take only £200,000 believing that I could take the balance - up to 25 per cent of the lifetime allowance (LTA) - from my other pension pots. Is this correct? In addition to my final salary scheme, which equates to 92.53 per cent of the LTA, I have around £232,000 in a self invested personal pension and £50,000 in a defined contribution (DC) pension. I have not yet drawn from either but when I do will I be able to take around £68,000 tax free? H McG

The LTA is a cumulative allowance applied to all your UK private pensions. Up to 25 per cent of the available allowance can be withdrawn as a tax-free lump sum. But withdrawals over this, whether taken as a regular income or a one-off amount, are taxed as income at the taxpayer’s marginal rate in the year of payment.

Assuming that you have no lump sum protection in place with HM Revenue & Customs and are relying on the standard LTA (£1,073,100), the maximum tax-free lump sum you can withdraw from your remaining pensions is likely to be £20,040. There is no carry forward of any tax-free lump sum not taken from one scheme to another.