A rock-solid high yielding REIT

Net asset value (NAV) total return of 7.37 per cent for three-month period to 31 March 2022

4.74 per cent like-for-like valuation increase driven by office and industrial sectors

Robust outlook, with portfolio estimated rental value (ERV) 20 per cent higher than current gross income

AEW UK REIT (AEWU:126p), the top-performing UK commercial property REIT over the past one, three and five years, has posted eye-catching results for the final three months of its 2021/22 financial year.

The company’s quarterly NAV total return of 7.37 per cent was driven by £10.7mn of valuation uplifts across its £240mn investment portfolio, half of which came from industrial property (50 per cent portfolio weighting), and more than a quarter from offices (18 per cent weighting). The familiar themes of expansion in industrial warehousing markets and demand within the retail warehousing sector delivered 4.65 per cent and 3.95 per cent quarterly valuation uplifts, respectively. NAV per share of 120p is 20 per cent higher than 12 months ago and the board has also paid out 8p a share of dividends in the interim.