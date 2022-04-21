/
Follow UK Commercial Reit's asset pivot

A smart pivot and a flurry of quality recent asset purchases is yet to be reflected in the trust's knock-down valuation
April 21, 2022

The past five years or so have been decidedly mixed for commercial property investors. On the one hand, Brexit, the pandemic and the rise in flexible working have upset demand patterns for office space and high-street shops. On the other, investors focused on industrial, logistics and warehouse assets – which facilitate online deliveries – have seen handsome returns.

Tip style
Income
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Income growth potential
  • Prudently managed
  • Lower fees than peers
Bear points
  • Lower yield than peers
  • Discount has narrowed
  • Economic sensitivity

This has resulted in a “two-tier market” for real estate investment trusts (Reits), according to AJ Bell's head of investment analysis, Laith Khalaf. While logistics Reits trade at lofty premiums to their net asset values, retail and office landlords now sit at wide discounts. However, for a certain category of fund – owners of unloved real estate pivoting towards more so-called 'new economy' assets – there are much less demanding valuations to be found. As well as offering a decent prospect of income and asset growth, these funds also offer some inflation protection along the way. 

