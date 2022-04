A reader wonders whether to finance a house deposit by selling up investments

He would also like to consolidate his portfolio in a balanced way

Reader Portfolio Mark 33 Description Workplace pension and Isas Objectives Growth and portfolio consolidation Portfolio type Investing for growth

Mark is 33. He has a salary of £58,000 a year, and can also earn between £15,000 and £40,000 a year on top of this. He has no dependents or debt.