Bargain Shares: Delivering secured returns

Lending book increases by 27 per cent to £46.3mn in 2021

Pre-tax profit up 20 per cent to £2.8mn on 22 per cent higher revenue of £5.3mn

Annual dividend of 2.46p covered by EPS of 5.24p

Aim-traded Vector Capital (VCAP:63p), a commercial lender offering first charge secured property loans to predominantly small property developers who buy properties to refurbish and then re-sell, is one of the top performers in my market-beating 2022 Bargain Share Portfolio. It’s easy to understand why.

The company changed broker to WH Ireland earlier this month, but full-year operating profit of £4mn easily surpassed the £3.73mn previous estimate of former house broker Allenby Capital. Moreover, the full benefits of the £46.3mn closing loan book will be seen in the current financial year when analysts expect both revenue and operating profit to increase by around 10 per cent to £5.8mn and £4.4mn, respectively. On this basis, the company is forecast to generate a post-tax return on equity of almost 10 per cent and free cash flow of £2.4mn to support a £1.2mn (2.6p a share) payout to shareholders.