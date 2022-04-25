Private Investor's Diary: Commodities to the rescue but be wary of inflation

The war in Ukraine grinds on, with Russia finding the going far more challenging than it anticipated. The consequences of the war on commodity prices were dramatic. No less so than gas prices which are up nearly 10-fold from a year ago. This has added to fears that inflation, which was already uncomfortably high, will surge further in the coming months. March inflation came in at 8.5 per cent in the US, a near 40-year high. In the UK, inflation was also ahead of forecasts at 7 per cent in March. Retail Price Inflation, which is closer to the inflation rate that impacts many people, was still a couple of per cent higher. The only tool available to central banks is interest rates. The Federal Reserve and Bank of England both raised rates, with markets predicting many more hikes over the year ahead.

Holders of US Government Bonds had the worst quarter in decades as markets started to price in higher inflation and interest rates. In the US, the yield curve inverted for a short time. This is when the yield on the US Treasury 2-Year Bill moves higher than the 10-Year. Without going into the intricacies of this indicator, it has proved a good predictor of recession over the years. Many commentators, including the Federal Reserve, went into overdrive to explain why it would be different this time. We will see.

Oil prices were volatile, with Brent Crude spiking to $130 (£98.51) per barrel before settling 7.6 per cent up at $106 per barrel. Metals prices were robust, with nickel up 31 per cent, zinc 14 per cent and copper 5 per cent. Copper traded at its highest price since 2011 and looks set to go higher given supply shortages. After a poor first 10 days, equity markets staged an impressive recovery, although they are mostly still down this year. The Nikkei 225 was up 4.9 per cent, closely followed by the S&P 500 3.6 per cent and NASDAQ 3.4 per cent. Continental European markets didn't do as well, with the CAC flat, the DAX down 0.3 per cent and the MIB down 0.8 per cent.