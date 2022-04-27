Bargain Shares: Lock into a high yielding currency manager

Assets under management equivalent (AUMe) up from $80.1bn to $83.1bn in 12 months to 31 March 2022

Performance fees of $0.5mn earned in final quarter

$1bn dynamic hedging mandate awarded since year-end, and another $1bn mandate expected in first half

Currency manager Record (REC: 74p) has delivered a resilient operational performance for the 2021/22 financial year, and one that demonstrates the benefits of diversifying the product mix into higher margin scalable products by focusing on client led development opportunities. Effectively, the company is acting as currency manager to asset managers.

In the final quarter, Record delivered $0.8bn of net inflows, well ahead of house broker Panmure Gordon’s $0.2bn forecast, which partly mitigated the $3bn negative impact of adverse market and exchange rate movements on the value of clients’ investment portfolios being hedged. So, although AUMe declined from a record high of $85.3bn (31 December 2021), it was still almost four per cent higher year-on-year. Post period-end, Record has been awarded a $1bn higher margin dynamic hedging mandate from a client that has successfully booked profits on a prior mandate, and expects another $1bn mandate to be awarded within the next two to four months.