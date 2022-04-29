How do I get the most out of my Sipp?

Joe is keen to maximise Sipp returns over the next decade or so

With a relatively small sum in the Sipp so far, what is the best way forward?

Reader Portfolio Joe 43 Description Property, workplace pensions, Sipp, Isa, cash Objectives Maximise Sipp growth over 10 to 15 years, consolidate property assets Portfolio type Investing for growth

Joe is 43 and earns £44,000 a year. He has £214,000 in two workplace pensions which he leaves invested in default funds but he also started running a self-iInvested personal pension (Sipp) around a year ago and has a small amount in an individual savings account (Isa). Joe’s plan is to maximise his Sipp portfolio growth for 10 to 15 years before switching to an income approach.