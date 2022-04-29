/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

How do I get the most out of my Sipp?

A reader gets to grip with Sipp management
How do I get the most out of my Sipp?
April 29, 2022
  • Joe is keen to maximise Sipp returns over the next decade or so
  • With a relatively small sum in the Sipp so far, what is the best way forward?
Reader Portfolio
Joe 43
Description

Property, workplace pensions, Sipp, Isa, cash

Objectives

Maximise Sipp growth over 10 to 15 years, consolidate property assets

Portfolio type
Investing for growth

Joe is 43 and earns £44,000 a year. He has £214,000 in two workplace pensions which he leaves invested in default funds but he also started running a self-iInvested personal pension (Sipp) around a year ago and has a small amount in an individual savings account (Isa). Joe’s plan is to maximise his Sipp portfolio growth for 10 to 15 years before switching to an income approach.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data