How do I get the most out of my Sipp?

- Joe is keen to maximise Sipp returns over the next decade or so
- With a relatively small sum in the Sipp so far, what is the best way forward?
Reader Portfolio
Joe 43
Description
Property, workplace pensions, Sipp, Isa, cash
Objectives
Maximise Sipp growth over 10 to 15 years, consolidate property assets
Portfolio type
Investing for growth
Joe is 43 and earns £44,000 a year. He has £214,000 in two workplace pensions which he leaves invested in default funds but he also started running a self-iInvested personal pension (Sipp) around a year ago and has a small amount in an individual savings account (Isa). Joe’s plan is to maximise his Sipp portfolio growth for 10 to 15 years before switching to an income approach.