Eight cheap growth stocks

To many a British ear, the phrase 'strong and stable' lost most of its power in the run up to the 2017 general election. Unfortunately for Theresa May, the endlessly repeated incantation quickly evolved from assuring soundbite to cliché and then meme.

But for investors, the search for strong and stable companies will always remain a tenet of any diversified stock portfolio. The famed US investor Peter Lynch, who for years ran the Magellan Fund for Fidelity, was a particular fan of such firms. He called them ‘stalwarts’: companies with strong balance sheets, good medium-term growth opportunities and products that are always in demand.

Although he differentiated stalwarts from slow growers (or ‘sluggards’) and the fast growers that are most deserving of investor attention, he was a big advocate of periodically reinvesting in stalwarts by buying their shares when cheap and selling “for a 30 to 50 per cent gain”.