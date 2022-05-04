Ready to place my takeaway order

It’s been a month now since my last article ‘A soft commodity opportunity’ (30 March 2022) and those who followed me in to Anglo-Eastern Plantations (AEP) at 757p potentially did well. I say potentially, because the share price collapsed from 930p to 770p in less than half an hour of trading last month on news that Indonesia would be banning exports of palm oil.
This meant that the company wouldn’t be able to achieve the lucrative international prices and so both long and short traders sold the stock in a hurry.