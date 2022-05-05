Buy into GSK’s radical restructuring

There is a saying in business that it takes a generation to enjoy the fruits of success, or to regret the bitterness of failure. Shareholders in GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) have had the best part of 20 years to ponder on the mistakes that have left the group trailing far behind its European competitors, including UK peer AstraZeneca (AZN).

Tip style Value Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points Spin-off gives a chance to focus on quality

Balance sheet has room for leverage

Making the push into higher value products Bear points Uncertainty over CEO succession

Needs vast resources to grow

Chief among these errors is the very existence of GlaxoSmithKline, a mash up of the old GlaxoWellcome and SmithKline Beecham businesses, and a union that will be undone when the consumer healthcare (SmithKline) and pharmaceuticals (Glaxo) businesses formally split in July. This decision should allow each arm to see other corporate partners, while delivering more value for shareholders.