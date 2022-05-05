Other countries show how IHT could be made fairer

Inheritance tax (IHT) has often been voted one of the UK's most disliked taxes, despite the fact it’s only paid on the deaths of around 4 per cent of the population. Many regard it as outdated and unfair because it is applied to money that has already been taxed at a time when families are most vulnerable.

It’s no surprise then, that the £6.1bn receipts from IHT between April 2021 and March 2022 hit the headlines last week, as this was a 14 per cent rise on the previous year and more than double death duty receipts a decade ago. This is partly because the level beyond which IHT is paid has been stuck at £325,000 since 2009. To rub salt in the wound, the government has said that this threshold will be frozen until 2026 at the earliest – despite elevated inflation – leading to the Office for Budget Responsibility forecasting that annual IHT receipts will hit £7.6bn by 2026.

Inequality in the UK has been creeping up in recent years and redistribution is important for social mobility. But the problem with the UK’s current IHT set-up is that the super rich can escape much of the burden by making gifts, and taking advantage of some special exemptions on businesses and land. According to research by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the effective IHT rate is just 10 per cent of the fortunes of the deceased with £10mn or more in the UK, compared with 17 per cent of those with an estate value between £1mn and £2mn.