Smurfit Kappa is pick of the packagers

Heavy industry is having a difficult time of late. Energy costs are still climbing, raw materials are still hard to come by, and supply chains are still causing problems. So investing in a company that makes cardboard boxes feels risky. Such businesses are painfully sensitive to energy price movements, and exposed to fluctuations in the cost of recovered fibre – the main ingredient in recycled containerboard.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Integrated business model

Global footprint

Shift away from plastic

Attractive valuation Bear points Rising input costs

Ecommerce slowdown

This doesn’t mean there are no opportunities in the sector, though. While one cardboard box looks much like another, some important differences are beginning to emerge between the key players.