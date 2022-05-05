/
Smurfit Kappa is pick of the packagers

Brown paper packages tied up with string – could these become some of investors' favourite things?
May 5, 2022

Heavy industry is having a difficult time of late. Energy costs are still climbing, raw materials are still hard to come by, and supply chains are still causing problems. So investing in a company that makes cardboard boxes feels risky. Such businesses are painfully sensitive to energy price movements, and exposed to fluctuations in the cost of recovered fibre – the main ingredient in recycled containerboard. 

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Integrated business model
  • Global footprint
  • Shift away from plastic
  • Attractive valuation
Bear points
  • Rising input costs
  • Ecommerce slowdown

This doesn’t mean there are no opportunities in the sector, though. While one cardboard box looks much like another, some important differences are beginning to emerge between the key players.

  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
