Bargain Shares: Exploiting hidden value

$28mn of fair value portfolio gains in 2021 financial year

Net asset value (NAV) doubles to a record $68.1mn

NAV per share increases 37 per cent to 48¢ (39p) at 30 November 2021

Tekcapital (TEK:31.5p), an investment company focused on food technology, autonomous vehicles, smart eyewear and respiratory medical devices, has reported eye-catching annual results that justify including the shares, at 29.1p, in my 2022 Bargain Shares Portfolio.

The lion share ($18.8mn) of the $28mn (£23mn) investment gains reported came from Tekcapital’s valuable $22.7mn (13p a share) stake in respiratory medical device Aim-traded company Belluscura (BELL). Shares in that company have doubled in value since its IPO a year ago, a reflection of the ongoing operational outperformance and potential to deliver a rapid increase in sales and profits, as I noted in my original analysis.