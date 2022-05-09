/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

Bargain Shares: Exploiting hidden value

An investment company focused on food technology, autonomous vehicles, smart eyewear and respiratory medical devices has delivered eye-catching results
Bargain Shares: Exploiting hidden value
May 9, 2022
  • $28mn of fair value portfolio gains in 2021 financial year
  • Net asset value (NAV) doubles to a record $68.1mn
  • NAV per share increases 37 per cent to 48¢ (39p) at 30 November 2021

Tekcapital (TEK:31.5p), an investment company focused on food technology, autonomous vehicles, smart eyewear and respiratory medical devices, has reported eye-catching annual results that justify including the shares, at 29.1p, in my 2022 Bargain Shares Portfolio.

The lion share ($18.8mn) of the $28mn (£23mn) investment gains reported came from Tekcapital’s valuable $22.7mn (13p a share) stake in respiratory medical device Aim-traded company Belluscura (BELL). Shares in that company have doubled in value since its IPO a year ago, a reflection of the ongoing operational outperformance and potential to deliver a rapid increase in sales and profits, as I noted in my original analysis.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data