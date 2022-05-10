Hedging inflation risk

Property portfolio valued at £115.4mn, a 2.2 per cent like-for-like quarterly increase

Net asset value (NAV) per share rises 3.2 per cent to 93.3p driven by 4.8 per cent quarterly NAV total return

58 per cent of rents subject to inflation linked reviews in the next 12 months

Alternative Income Reit's (AIRE:79p) third-quarter results highlight a resilient and well managed commercial portfolio of 19 freehold and long leasehold properties that continues to increase in value with growing contracted rents.That’s because 93 per cent of rents are reviewed periodically on an upward only basis, in line with inflation (44 per cent annually).

In the latest quarter, contract rents increased by almost 5 per cent on a like-for-like basis to £7.22mn. Moreover, 58 per cent of the group’s income will be reviewed in the next 12 months, something well worth noting given that both UK RPI and CPI are set to hit double-digits in the autumn. It’s a secure income stream, too, as highlighted by a weighted average unexpired lease term of 19.6 years to expiry, and 100 per cent rent collection rates in both the June and March quarters.