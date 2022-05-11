Bargain Shares: Priced to motor

2021 pre-tax profit up 50 per cent to £24.1mn on 36 per cent higher revenue of £118mn

Cash from case settlements recycled into new claims to support ongoing growth

Potential for bumper windfall on emissions scandal claim against German carmaker Volkswagen

Analyst earnings upgrades post results

Liverpool-based Anexo (ANX:130p), a provider of a complete litigation claims process focused on the recovery of credit hire and repair costs for the impecunious non-fault motorist involved in a road traffic accident, has delivered a better than expected earnings recovery than I had anticipated when I included the shares, at 136.9p, in my market beating 2021 Bargain Shares Portfolio.

In fact, following a robust pre-close trading update in January, Panmure Gordon pushed through 11 per cent plus earnings per share (EPS) upgrades for the 2021 to 2023 forecast period. More importantly, the strong momentum shows no sign of abating. In fact, chairman Alan Sellers says the opportunities within the group’s credit hire division “have never been so strong”, and that’s after the average number of vehicles out for hire increased by a fifth to 1,834 last year. Currently, around 2,000 vehicles in the fleet are being hired out.