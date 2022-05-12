Ideas Farm: Abrdn rbrnd, rvstd

SLA needed a rebrand

But cosmetic changes only go so far

Lots of idea-generating content

A little over a year ago, the fund giant Standard Life Aberdeen took the next step in its faltering strategy. At the advice of brand consultancy Wolff Olins, it dispensed with the vowels and boldly announced a new corporate identity: Abrdn (ABDN).

The move was widely mocked, but it had its logic. The 2017 merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management had left a cacophony of product identities, further complicated by the licensing of the Standard Life brand to life insurer Phoenix (PHNX). Simplifying the name to ‘Aberdeen’ wasn’t an option, as this would mean competing with the Scottish city for search engine relevance.