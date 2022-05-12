Your investments might be more expensive than you think

Last week the Financial Conduct Authority issued a warning to platforms to make sure that their fees are clearly presented, up to date and upfront on their websites, with a full breakdown of charges. While this came as welcome news there is still room for improvement, and I’d wager that the regulations haven’t helped.

Take Hargreaves Lansdown. When searching for funds, you see the ‘ongoing charge’ and ‘net ongoing charge’ on the ‘At a Glance’ tab. As an example, this is 1.36 per cent for HL Multi-Manager Strategic Assets Fund (GB00BYZ0ZQ38). But if you then click on the 'Costs' tab it states that the 'average annual charge' for this fund is 1.9 per cent.

The 1.9 per cent figure includes both the platform fee and the transaction costs. The difference between the ongoing charge and annual average charge is typically even larger in the case of emerging markets funds as their trading costs tend to be higher. HL Multi Manager Asia & Emerging Markets (GB00BSD99P77) has a net ongoing charge of 1.53 per cent and an average annual charge of 2.21 per cent.