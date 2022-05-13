/
small companies

A Ben Graham value buy

An investment company that backs life sciences, healthcare and technology businesses is enhancing shareholder value, a fact that is not reflected in the 63 per cent share price discount to sum-of-the-parts valuations.
May 13, 2022
  • Fair value of directly held portfolio rises 46 per cent to £31mn (147p a share)
  • Capital under advisory increases 51 per cent to £22.1mn
  • Portfolio company PDS Biotechnology set to release results of Phase 2 clinical cancer trials in early June

NetScientific (NSCI:67p), an investment company that backs early-stage life sciences, healthcare and technology businesses, has delivered strong annual results that highlight the value the board are creating for shareholders.

The company’s proactive management team invested £4.5mn of last year’s £7.7mn placing proceeds in new investments which has increased the portfolio from 17 to 22 companies, and diversified risk, too. Moreover, EMV Capital, a wholly owned investment finance boutique that provides services to companies operating across the industrial high-tech, energy, circular economy, smart city, transportation and healthcare sectors, has increased capital under advisory by half to £22.2mn.

